ClarityTTS Partners With The Airlines of the Lufthansa Group To Distribute Its NDC Content Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- The airlines of the Lufthansa Group, one of the world's leading airline groups and an industry pioneer in New Distribution Capability (NDC), has partnered with ClarityTTS, the leading global travel technology provider.
ClarityTTS offers a SaaS Platform integrated with NDC technology; Lufthansa Group airlines' attractive NDC offers will be available on its travel distribution platform and travel marketplace. Also, we are committed to working together with Lufthansa Group airlines to support their New Distribution Capability (NDC) strategy as part of this collaboration. ClarityTTS will now assist Lufthansa group airlines by allowing our consolidators, travel agencies, travel agents & partner travel firms real-time access to its content. In addition, a wide choice of fares and ancillaries are included in the content.
Travel agencies and businesses that use the ClarityTTS Self Service Platform as a point of sale and our Advanced Travel API-integrated booking engines will provide a more seamless browsing, planning, ticketing, and travel management experience.
The Founder and CEO of ClarityTTS, Thava Tharmalingam, is enthused about the cooperation, adding, "We take a huge step forward in airline corporate digital retailing with our strategic partner Lufthansa Group airlines, spanning a vast client base and providing quick service. I am extremely happy to extend our services with the successful partnership with the airlines of Lufthansa in the interests of our partners and beneficiaries with this field-proven innovation."
Lufthansa Group airlines have always been devoted to providing exceptional customer service throughout the travel journey, even for small and medium scale business clients. The Head of Channel Partners Lufthansa Group airlines, Johannes Walter expressed the same enthusiasm, saying ”We are excited to enter into this partnership with ClarityTTS fostering modern airline retailing to the benefit of our customers. Jointly, we aim at developing a unique customer experience and are committed to shaping the industry with air retailing innovation.”
ClarityTTS is recognized for smoothly incorporating integrated systems. Travel service providers across the globe may now use ClarityTTS to access Lufthansa Group airlines' NDC offers, which include ancillaries, with comprehensive end-to-end integration. In addition, ClarityTTS will use New Distribution Capabilities to improve the airline's ability to sell and advertise its products. Additionally, this approach enables Lufthansa Group airlines to offer ancillary services to a broader client base while maintaining control over where and how it expands its market.
About Lufthansa Group:
The Lufthansa Group is an aviation company with operations worldwide. It plays a leading role in its European home market. With 105,290 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 16,811m in the financial year 2021.
The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa German Airlines also includes regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine and Air Dolomiti as well as Eurowings Discover, the new holiday airline from the Lufthansa Group, which started operations in July 2021 and focuses on the touristic segment. Eurowings focuses on short-haul traffic in European point-to-point traffic. Aviation Services particularly includes the Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Lufthansa Group also includes the Additional Businesses and Group Functions. This business segment includes, in particular, Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training, and Lufthansa Systems.
About ClarityTTS:
ClarityTTS is a B2B travel SaaS platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is a global pioneer in the creation of innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of expertise in delivering powerful travel technology solutions and booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated travel API integrations, fraud and chargeback risk management solutions, dynamic interline tariff distribution, and multi-airline inventory management.
