Employee Screening Services Market is Expected to Reach $9.92 Billion by 2028 | Size, Share, Demand Analysis

Employee Screening Services Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published by Allied market research, titled, “Employee Screening Services Market by Service (Criminal Background Checks, Education & Employment Verification, Credit History Checks, Drug & Health Screening, and Others) and Application (Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel/Hospitality, Government/ Education, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, market opportunities, and competitive landscape. This study offers detailed insights for market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to understand the industry dynamics and determine strategic steps to gain the competitive advantage.

According to a report, the global Employee Screening Services Market size was valued at $4,957 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9917 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS: ADP LLC, Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex, Inc., Paycor, Inc., REED, and Sterling.

KEY SEGMENTATION:

The analysis becomes much easier and effective with proper segmentation of the market. The study offers a detailed segmentation of global Employee Screening Services Market based on the sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment. The key segments analyzed are application, end-user and region. The data tables and related graphs offered in the report makes the analysis easy to understand.

The Employee Screening Services Market report covers regions that take in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2.KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Threat of new entrants

3.3.3.Threat of substitutes

3.3.4.Competitive rivalry

3.3.5.Bargaining power among buyers

3.4.MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020

3.5.MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET

3.6.1.Impact on employment screening services market size

3.6.2.Change in end user trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.6.3.Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by

employment screening service providers

3.6.4.Economic impact on employment screening service providers

3.6.5.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.6.6.Opportunity analysis for companies providing employment screening services

