PRIVO Hosts “Digital Identity in the Metaverse: Addressing Kids and Teens Privacy Protection”

The planning and design of compelling enrichment and entertainment opportunities in these evolving virtual environments must consider minors’ safety and privacy as fundamental.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In spite of its relative maturity, the digital world continues to be fraught with identity risk for children. The evolution of the metaverse will accelerate those risks exponentially, especially for children and teens, who bring unique vulnerabilities and challenges regarding identity and authentication. Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) will recognize digital Identity Management Day on April 12 with a free virtual webinar at 12 noon to 1 p.m. eastern.
Julie Smith, executive director of the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), noted: “The goal of Identity Management Day is to raise awareness, share best practices, and inspire individuals and organizations of all sizes to act, so that failure to implement basic identity management best practices doesn’t result in the next headline breach.”
PRIVO CEO, Denise Tayloe and Chief Privacy Officer, Claire Quinn will be joined by James G. Gatto from Shepherd Mullin law firm and Nic Mitham, founder of Metaversed, for a lively discussion on children’s privacy protection and digital identity. Advanced registration is required
“The planning and design of compelling enrichment and entertainment opportunities in these evolving virtual environments must consider minors’ safety and privacy as fundamental,” said Tayloe. “This means delivering accurate age assurance, streamlined and authentic parental consent, and enabling privacy enhanced, interoperable digital identity credentials; effectively by providing a digital passport that children can use across compliant environments to better protect them from online harms. PRIVO serves at the forefront of kids’ identification assurance.”
In the Identity Management Day webinar, on April 12, the experts will address some of the most pressing concerns in the metaverse:
• What does digital identity in the metaverse mean for children as the lines between physical and digital are blurred;
• How can children engage authentically online and in the metaverse without feeling pressured to lie about their age to gain access;
• What are the methods of verification, including AI, rapidly developing today. For minors, do these methods bring more risk and potential harm than benefit;
• What is coming in terms of regulatory developments and how will these impact engagement with children.
About IDSA
Founded by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) and supported by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA), the mission of Identity Management Day is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and the public on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technologies, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.
About PRIVO
PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online identity, privacy, and delegated consent management. As an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent, and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR, the Children’s Code to the numerous student digital privacy laws in addition to offering compliant technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent, and account management. https://www.privo.com/
