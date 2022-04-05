UV-C LED Market is All Set to Rise Over 2021–2030

UV C LED: Market Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published by Allied market research, titled, “UV-C LED Market by Application (Water/Air Disinfection, Sterilization, Healthcare, Industrial, Sensing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, market opportunities, and competitive landscape. This study offers detailed insights for market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to understand the industry dynamics and determine strategic steps to gain the competitive advantage.

According to a report, the UV-C LED industry size was valued at $208.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $18,941.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 59.7% during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Understanding the competitors’ key operating strategies, business performance in the past, and product & service portfolio is important to frame better business strategies to gain the competitive advantage. This report offers the extensive analysis of key players active in the global UV C LEDs Market. These players have adopted various strategies for expansion and development including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and if required spin offs to gain a strong position in the market.

The report offers detailed information regarding major end-users and annual forecasts from 2021 to 2030. In addition, it presents revenue forecasts for each year along with sales and sales growth of the market. The forecasts are offered by a thorough study of the UV C LEDs Market by proficient analysts concerning geographical assessment of the market. These forecasts are beneficial to gain deep insight on the future prospects of the industry.

KEY SEGMENTATION: OSRAM, Crystal IS, Inc., Convergever Inc., Ltd., DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd, Harvatek Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, High Power Lighting Corporation, IBT Group, International Light Technologies, Inc., IRTronix, Inc., Nichia Corporation, Nikkiso Co, Ltd., Nitride Semiconductor Co, Ltd., NKFG Corporation, Photon Wave Co., Ltd., Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., Signify Holding, Stanley Electric Co, Ltd, Taoyuan Electron (HK) Limited, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

The analysis becomes much easier and effective with proper segmentation of the market. The study offers a detailed segmentation of global UV C LEDs Market based on the sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment. The key segments analyzed are application, end-user and region. The data tables and related graphs offered in the report makes the analysis easy to understand.

The UV C LEDs Market report covers regions that take in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.

Chapter 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping UV-C LED market

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.UV-C LED is highly effective for disinfection

3.3.1.2.Surge in adoption for water purification

3.3.2.Restraint

3.3.2.1.Thermal management of UV-C LED is a concern

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Integration with home appliances and consumer products

3.4.COVID-19 impact analysis on the UV-C LED market

3.4.1.Impact on market size

3.4.2.End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.Market share analysis

3.6.Pricing analysis of packages

3.6.1.Tape & reel (TR)

3.6.2.Cut tape (CT)

3.6.3.Others

3.7.Value chain analysis

3.7.1.Raw material supplier

3.7.2.LED epi wafer/chip

3.7.3.LED package

3.7.4.LED module/system

3.7.5.End product

3.7.6.End users

