PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release April 5, 2022 Hontiveros gets endorsement from top BARMM Leaders, Cotabato Archbishop Senator vows stronger push for peace, progress in Mindanao Senator Risa Hontiveros has vowed to make a stronger push for peace and progress in the Mindanao region, after recently receiving the endorsement of top officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the highest-ranking Catholic Church prelate in Cotabato in the upcoming May elections. "Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa suporta ng ating mga opisyal mula sa BARMM sa pangunguna ni BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim, at sa mga opisyal ng simbahan sa Cotabato sa pamumuno ni Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon. Makakaasa kayo na palalakasin pa natin ang ating pagkilos para sa tunay na kaunlaran at kapayapaan sa Mindanao at sa buong bansa!" Hontiveros said. During an event in Cotabato City last April 1, 2022, BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim, who is also chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), along with Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament members Mohagher Iqbal, Eduard Guerra and Raissa Jajurie, said that they are supporting Hontiveros' candidacy and want her back in the Senate for a new term. According to Ebrahim and the other BARMM officials, a win by Hontiveros "assures the Bangsamoro people that they will always have a friend in the Senate." They also cited her extensive track record as a peace advocate and her "consistent" support for peace efforts in Mindanao, even before she was a senator. Likewise, Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon gave his blessings to Hontiveros, and joined other religious priests and lay leaders in expressing their support for the senator's advocacy of "Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay," as well as peace and the welfare of the FIlipino family. Along with Hontiveros, the Catholic prelate said that they will also be supporting her fellow senatorial candidates in the Team TROPA, as well as the presidential-vice presidential tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilinan. As a lawmaker, Hontiveros has co-sponsored the landmark Bangasamoro Organic Law (RA 11054) and the law extending the life of the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority (RA 11593). She also authored and sponsored the Special Protection for Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act (RA 11188). More recently, she co-authored the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, which seeks to provide compensation to Filipinos who lost their loved ones and property during the siege of Marawi. A long-time peace advocate, Hontiveros was one of the 27 Filipinas nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 for their work in the Philippine peace movement.