Prenatal Testing Market Emergen Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Prenatal Testing Market Size – USD 3.23 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9 %, Market Trends – The rise in the reimbursement scenario's enhancement.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased chance of chromosome defects with increased maternal age and the growing awareness in developing countries of prenatal testing is driving the demand for the market. The global Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted period, the global Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing chance of chromosome defects with rising maternal age. Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period. Besides, the rising enhancement in reimbursement scenario in prenatal testing is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period.

It is expected that during the forecasted timeline, the lack of skilled professionals and high-cost testing procedures will hinder the market growth.

To receive a free sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/371

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The largest market will be held by the non-invasive segment during the forecasted timeframe. The benefit of non-invasive testing is lessened pain, shorter clinical stays, low chance of infection, quick healing, and limited blood loss.

In January 2020, Blueprint Genetics Oy acquired by Quest Diagnostics. The incorporation of Blueprint Genetics will extend and improve the genetic Quest Value Proposition, providing its accelerated development agenda.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the ultrasound segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.2%. Ultrasound prenatal testing is a more secure and pain-free procedure that uses sound waves to generate images that show the infant's condition and position.

It is expected that the diagnostic center segment will lead the market. The development is due to forces such as initiatives to provide accurate and effective paternity tests and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Due to the increased expenditure on medical services, the demand for invasive and non-invasive diagnosis, and raising genetic syndrome occurrence, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecasted period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/371

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test-type, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood or Saliva

Urine

Ultrasound

Amniocentesis

Chorionic villus sampling

Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microdeletions Symptoms

Trisomy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-market

The research study on the global Prenatal Testing Market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Major benefits of the Prenatal Testing report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

The report also provides a detailed analysis of consumption and market value depending on each geographical region. The report aims to provide beneficial information that might help in formulating new business strategies and expansion plans. SWOT analysis is also offered in this report. Research findings and conclusions are offered through detailed graphs, tables, charts, and figures.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/371

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further queries or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us, and our team will provide you with optimal research solutions.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Browse More Related Reports:

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market

Ventilator Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ventilator-market

Teleradiology Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/teleradiology-services-market

Healthcare Robotics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market