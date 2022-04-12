AFFORDABLE HOUSING EXECUTIVE BRENDON BERGEN JOINS HIGHRIDGE COSTA AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ASSET MANAGEMENT
Bergen joins the affordable housing giant as it focuses on building new communities in Hawaii, California, Colorado and Texas.
The mission of providing affordable housing is more important than ever for our front-line workers and their families, senior citizens and those experiencing homelessness.”GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brendon Bergen, an experienced building industry executive with a lengthy career in developing, rehabilitating, selling and managing multi-family housing communities, has joined affordable housing leader Highridge Costa as Senior Vice President of Asset Management.
— Brendon Bergen
In this new position, he will oversee all aspects of asset management in addition to providing strategic direction and guidance to drive net operating income and property valuations throughout Highridge Costa’s operations in various markets throughout the United States.
“I’m truly honored for this tremendous opportunity to join an industry leader such as Highridge Costa,“ said Bergen. “The combination of higher inflation plus rising housing costs makes the mission of providing affordable housing more important than ever for our front-line workers and their families, senior citizens and those experiencing homelessness.”
Previously, he was Vice President of Asset Management and Compliance at EAH Housing, a prominent, non-profit affordable housing developer in the San Francisco Bay Area with over 8,000 units in 100 properties. From 2011 to 2020, Bergen was Vice President of Asset Management and Dispositions at Affirmed Housing Group in San Diego, where he oversaw a portfolio of approximately 40 properties with 4,000 units, as well as the sale or repositioning of almost 20 properties.
Prior to working in affordable housing, he was a Financial Analyst for California Bank & Trust, The Garrett Group, The Midland Group and Bank of America.
Bergen earned a Master of Business Administration degree from John Carroll University in Ohio, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Miami University of Ohio.
Besides being actively involved in the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and other nonprofits, the former competitive wrestler from age five to 22 plans to act as a mentor for Beat the Streets Los Angeles, whose mission is to help empower and transform lives of youth through the sport of wrestling.
“Highridge Costa is extremely pleased to have an experienced leader like Brendon Bergen leading our critical asset management activities,” said Michael Costa, the firm’s CEO. “With the demand for affordable housing far outpacing supply in the markets in which we operate, it’s great to know that the management of both our existing communities and those to come will be in such expert hands.”
Highridge Costa is one of America’s leading developers, financiers, owners and operators of workforce family and senior communities, as well as permanent supportive housing for veterans and others. Since 1994, the award-winning organization has developed and invested in over 30,000 low-income housing units across 300 apartment communities in 33 states and Puerto Rico.
For more information on Highridge Costa, visit https://www.hcosta.com.
