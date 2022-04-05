ZigBee Market is Expected To Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022 - 2029

Global ZigBee Market

The ZigBee Market Size is emerging and the future growth of the same is prevalent in the performance of the market segments.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surge in demand for smart homes with ZigBee-enabled devices across the globe is the major factor that drives the ZigBee market growth. In addition, an increase in the adoption of ZigBee products and services across different industry verticals is expected to supplement the market growth.

However, low data transfer speed and short-range networks hamper market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and mobile-based apps across the globe is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the global ZigBee market.

ZigBee technology integrated products make homes more smarter, safer, comfortable, and energy-efficient. Many large operators, utilities, and service providers are launching smart home applications such as appliances that can be monitored and controlled remotely from anywhere via smartphones or tablets. With the increase in demand for smart homes across the globe, the demand for ZigBee technology is also expected to increase.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to advancements in technologies and a large number of ZigBee product and service providers.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan and rise in demand for wireless technology devices that consume less power.

Major players include : California Eastern Laboratories, Digi International, Dresden Elektronik, Electronics Corporation, GreenPeak Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nivis, Renesas STMicroelectronics, Silicon Laboratories, Sena Technologies,.Inc., and Telegesis Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global ZigBee market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the ZigBee market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global ZigBee market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed ZigBee market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

