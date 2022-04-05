Cosmetics Market Expected to Reach $463.5 Billion by 2027

awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and change in lifestyle have significantly contributed toward growth of the cosmetics market trends

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “cosmetics market by category, gender and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the global cosmetics market size was valued at $380.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $463.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. Convergence of advancements, beauty, and lifestyle propels growth of the cosmetics market. Moreover, the cosmetics market across the globe has witnessed continuous and sustained growth over years, owing to rise in beauty-conscious female population. Several other factors such as increase in female labor force, rise in awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and change in lifestyle have significantly contributed toward growth of the cosmetics market trends.

The key players profiled in the cosmetics industry report includes :-

AVON PRODUCTS, INC

KAO CORPORATION

L’ORÉAL S.A.

ORIFLAME COSMETICS S.A.

REVLON, INC.

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

SKIN FOOD CO., LTD.

THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC

THE PROCTER& GAMBLE COMPANY

UNILEVER PLC

Key Findings Of The Study :-

By category, the skin and sun care segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the cosmetics market forecast period.

By gender, the women segment led the global cosmetics market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest cosmetics market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Demand and Growth of Cosmetics market outlook 2021-2030 :-

Global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over past few years, particularly in emerging economies. Increase in urbanization, growth of middle class consumers, and surge in rate of female participation in labor force in many developing and developed markets has encouraged adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making cosmetics products more desirable. According to estimates, per capita income in the next decade is expected to increase at a significant rate in developing countries compared to developed countries. This has significant implications for growth of the cosmetics market.

A wide range of cosmetics products are available in the market for deeply nourishing skin such as lotions, creams, deodorants, hair care, and essential oils. In addition, rise in consciousness about personal well-being and appearance has increased among men, which drives sales of cosmetics products. Moreover, owing to hectic lifestyle and varying climatic conditions, men are also adopting skin care, sun care, and hair care products. Thus, cosmetics products help in treating and provides prevention from rack and dry & dull skin, which boosts their demand globally.

Over the next five years, demand for natural cosmetics is expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use cosmetic products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are likely to use natural ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their cosmetics products.

