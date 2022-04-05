Submit Release
The Most Rewarding Writing Contest Ever to Award Love to Shop for Good Gift Card

The Most Rewarding Creative Writing Contest to Award Shopping for Good Gift Card #lovetoshopforgood #weuseourvoiceforgood #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sustainableshopping www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

The Most Rewarding Writing Contest Ever to Award Love to Shop for Good Gift Card #weuseourvoiceforgood #rewardshopping #supportsustainablefashion www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

To Participate in We Use Our Voice of Good, creative writing contest; entries must be submitted in person on Earth Day April 22nd or April 23th at Sweet Rose Creamery, 21 years old to participate www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn The Most Rewarding Gift Card Love to Shop for Good and Support Sustainable Fashion Companies creating products Good for the World #ecofriendly #lovetoshopforgood #rewardingshopping www.LovetoShopforG

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact, make referrals to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and enjoy Love to Shop for Good Gift Card #recruitingforgood #lovetoshopforgood #makepositiveimpact www.LovetoShoforGood.c

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates fun fulfilling creative writing contest for Earth Day. Winning entry enjoys $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card.

Participate in We Use Our Voice for Good; winning entry enjoys The Most Rewarding Gift Card Ever...Love to Shop for Good supporting eco-friendly fashion companies making products Good for Our World!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the most rewarding creative writing contest ever; We Use Our Voice for Good. Most creative entry wins $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card; supporting eco-friendly fashion companies.

Entries need to be submitted in person on Earth Day, Friday April 22nd (2-4pm) or Saturday April 23rd (12-2pm); for The Sweetest Earth Day Parties. Show a dance move to earn an ice cream treat (healthy ingredients in organic ice cream) made by Sweet Rose Creamery.

Location of Sweet Rose Creamery is 225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402

Must be 21 years of age to participate, and winner will be announced on April 25, 2022.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Participate in We Use Our Voice for Good; winning entry enjoys The Most Rewarding Gift Card Ever...Love to Shop for Good supporting eco-friendly fashion companies making products Good for Our World!”

About

To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Most Rewarding Writing Contest Ever to Award Love to Shop for Good Gift Card

