Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

CANADA, April 4 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders discussed the urgent humanitarian crisis and the importance of an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine. The Prime Minister condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians by Russian forces. They agreed on the need to work together to mitigate the global economic impacts resulting from the invasion of Ukraine. The Prime Minister invited the Emir to participate in the “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign pledging event on April 9, which the Prime Minister is convening with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in order to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

The Prime Minister thanked the Emir for Qatar’s support for human rights and inclusive governance in Afghanistan, and helping to provide safe passage for those seeking to leave.

The two leaders noted the close relationship between Canada and Qatar, reflected in the recent visit by the Governor General of Canada to Qatar on March 21. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Emir to visit Canada. Both agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations between Canada and Qatar.

The Prime Minister and the Emir agreed to continue cooperating in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the war’s impact on global food security and energy supplies.

The leaders agreed they are both looking forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Canada will be represented by the men’s national soccer team.