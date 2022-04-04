Carper, Coons cosponsor bipartisan bill to boost school lunches through September 2023

DELAWARE, April 4 - As 1 in 6 Delaware children face hunger, new bipartisan bill seeks to extend popular program providing for additional school lunches, summer meals for students

Lawmakers seek to extend program that has resulted in 3X more summer meals for Delaware schoolchildren

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (D-Del.) cosponsored the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act, legislation which would extend school meal flexibilities, a range of policies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that allow schools to provide additional meals and stand up summer meal programs.

In Delaware, school meal flexibilities have been crucial in feeding children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 Delaware children and 1 in 9 Delawareans face hunger. The policy of school meal flexibilities—first implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic—has more than tripled the number of Summer Food Service Program meals for Delaware students from 800,000 meals in Summer 2019 to 3,000,000 meals in Summer 2020,according to the Delaware Department of Education.

“Right now, 13 million children in the U.S. have to worry about where they will get their next meal,” said Senator Carper. “I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to ensure that when school is out during the summer, children in the First State and across the nation can count on a good meal for breakfast and lunch. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to get this bill across the finish line.”

“We need to dedicate resources to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer or the next school year,” said Senator Coons. “Delaware students have faced many challenges through two years of a pandemic, and the last thing they should have to worry about is their next meal. That’s why I’m working with my colleagues in Congress to maintain these critical lifelines for Delaware families.”

The current school meal flexibilities are set to expire on June 30, 2022. The Support Kids Not Red Tape Act would extend these flexibilities through September 2023 and also help schools transition back to normal meal operations by October 1, 2023.

The bipartisan bill was led by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and cosponsored by Senators Carper and Coons along with numerous other senators from both parties.

The text of the bill is available here.

