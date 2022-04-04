Airport Courthouse intern gets Uber to donate vouchers to indigent clients

(Subscription required) Law clerk intern Sydney Segal noticed that many indigent clients of the Los Angeles County alternate public defender were having trouble reaching the Airport Courthouse because of a lack of extensive public transportation. So she called Uber.
