TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cocke County

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Cocke County.

The incident happened just before 3:00 as authorities were attempting to take a male subject into custody who was wanted out of Scott County, Virginia. Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, spotted the man in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport. He was armed with a gun. When he saw the officers, he ran from the area. A K9 from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was deployed in an attempt to apprehend the subject. A short time later, the man was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street. During the encounter, a deputy marshal fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.