Australian Couple Builds New Financial Technology to Allow Everyday People to Grow Wealth
Kairos Encrypted is a technology built on the hybrid DAO model, the company structure of the future
The substantial investments we’ve gratefully received in such little time have demonstrated the rapid progress we’ve made in breaking into the fin-tech industry.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Kostic and Nicholas Kairos, an Australian couple with a mission to disrupt the global financial and cryptocurrency technology sectors, have developed a new financial technology “Kairos Encrypted” to revolutionize banking in Australia and beyond. The innovative, fully functional technology will be available on desktop and mobile devices starting at the end of the month.
The founders, Kostic and Kairos, are entrepreneurs who are exploring new ways of running businesses, ways that fit with new goals of community service as well as prosperity.
Upon its launch, Kairos Encrypted is set to become a leader in global venture capital. The organization is based on the company structure of the future, in the form of a Hybrid Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), bringing together the efficiency of a traditional company that has the ability to open bank accounts and legally trade. This type of organization is represented by rules encoded as a computer program that is transparent, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government.
The couple named the technology after Kairos, which is Greek for “a time when conditions are right for the accomplishment of a crucial action: the most opportune and decisive moment,” to call upon the fact that today’s financial structures are in dire need of disruption to allow for the financial growth of everyday people and a more equitable distribution of wealth throughout Australia, and ultimately globally.
To date, Kairos Encrypted already maintains a significant portfolio of investments in commodities as well as capital raise equity valued at $30 million, raised within just one month.
“We are thrilled to be on the verge of launching our formerly private venture capital fund and investment advisory based on the new Hybrid DAO Model,” said Nicholas Kairos, founder and director of Kairos Encrypted. “The substantial investments we’ve gratefully received in such little time have demonstrated the rapid progress we’ve made in breaking into the fin-tech industry and offering an innovative solution for individuals looking to grow their wealth and become financially free.”
“The Hybrid DAO Model has not been seen here in Australia. As the first to build a company through this model, we are forging a new path within the fin-tech industry,” Kairos added. “Kairos Encrypted aims to facilitate wealth building among people of all backgrounds including income level, gender, ethnicity, and more, without prejudice.”
The innovative features and exciting technology reported today are just a glimpse of the revolutionary disruption you can expect to see from Kairos Encrypted in the coming months and years.
Learn more about Kairos Encrypted and how it’s contributing to a wealthier planet at www.kairosencrypted.io.
About Kairos Encrypted
Kairos Encrypted, subsidiary of Time Network Proprietary Limited, is an Australia-based financial technology service coming soon to desktop and mobile devices. The technology, built around the support of everyday people growing their wealth and financial freedom, was created by founders Rachel Kostic and Nicholas Kairos, an Australian couple with a mission to disrupt the global financial sectors to allow for a more equitable distribution of wealth. For more information, visit www.kairosencrypted.io and follow along on social media @nicholaskairos and @rachelkostic.
