Adnan Al Kateb tops StarCount’s chart of the most important international figures in electronic media

I am surprised by the sudden success & humbled by the love shown by the public towards my page. More than the success factor I enjoy interacting with my friends who respond & engage with me" — Adnan Al Kateb

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Arab precedent, the Arab journalist Adnan Al Kateb known as the ‘’interviewer of the stars” tops the chart of the most important international figures in electronic media and reached the number 1 rank globally according to the statistics published by the international website StarCount, globally recognized as the website that evaluates media, websites, and social networking.

This is an exceptional achievement for the Arab journalist who has also been shining the light on Dubai through the several photos he publishes on his Facebook page that is visited weekly by more than 17 million followers and has gained more than 2 million “likes” within 14 months of its launch, a record number which has not been achieved by any other Arab journalist since the launch of Facebook.

Mr. Adnan’s social media accounts have been doing tremendously well especially Facebook, with 8.15 Million likes with a reach of 18 to 20 million per week. The engagement is very high & the people talking about is from 2 to 4 million people per week. He also has 1 Million followers on Instagram.

Adnan is known for interviewing Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Monica Bellucci, Julia Roberts, Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Adams, Beyonce, Diane Kruger, Laetitia Casta, Angelina Jolie and Kate Bosworth.

Regarding his social media activity, he says: “Facebook is my favorite & I spend most of my time on it. I have a decent number of followers on twitter & Instagram too but I excel in Facebook. I am surprised by the sudden success & humbled by the love shown by the public towards my page. More than the success factor I enjoy interacting with my friends who respond & engage with me.”

Through this major achievement, this Arab journalist proves that stardom in social networking and topping its charts is not only for Westerners, especially as he has reached the number 1 spot globally on the list of “most famous on social media websites” surpassing famous satellites, social media sites, stars and international companies, such as Christiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Katy Perry, FIFA World Cup 2014, BBC News, CNN and others. In fact, he is not only ranked number 1 on this global list, but he is also the only Arab on its top 100.

About Adnan Al Kateb:

Adnan has an experience of over 30 years as well as strong connections and friendships with celebrities and stars from the world of movies, arts, finance and business. He started as sports editor in Syria as he was a champion of handball there. After sometime he was promoted to editorial manager for a political newspaper. In the early nineties Adnan moved to London to work in Arab Press House as editorial manager for Sayidaty. He moved to Dubai in 2006 as the editorial manager for Hia magazine, the leading luxury lifestyle magazine. In London he also used to MC on the radio for a program called “Midnight with Adnan” discussing harmony & spreading love.

He has succeeded in translating these relations into Arab and International interviews with personalities that a huge number of journalists in the world dream of meeting. He published most of these interviews in Hia magazine which is the leading Arab magazine for the Arab women elite and which is headquartered in Dubai.