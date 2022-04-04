Pinedale Office Welcomes Alex LeCheminant as Fish Biologist

New Fish Biologist in Pinedale!

Pinedale - The Pinedale office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Alex LeCheminant as the region’s new Fish Biologist, taking the position formerly held by Darren Rhea who is now the Jackson Fish Supervisor. Prior to landing the Pinedale fish management position, LeCheminant was working as a fisheries biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish & Game in Nampa. However, Alex is very familiar with fish management in the Cowboy State, particularly the Pinedale Region. He previously held technician positions for both fish management and the statewide spawning crew in Pinedale. LeCheminant also earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming studying post-stocking survival and movement patterns of hatchery-reared Colorado River cutthroat trout in LaBarge Creek. After completing his Master’s Degree, Alex worked as an Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist in Cody. As the Pinedale fish biologist, Alex will be managing the renowned Green River fishery as well as several of the Finger Lakes on the westslope of the Wind River Range and the streams and lakes in the Wyoming range. In his spare time, Alex enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his wife, Kathy. “It’s good to be back in Pinedale,” said LeCheminant. “And I am really looking forward to working with the local angling community to manage their local fishery and the issues that can be associated with that.”

