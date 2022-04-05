Absorb Software Teams Up with The Exodus Road to Provide Anti-Trafficking Training for the Public and Law Enforcement

The Exodus Road launched the TraffickWatch Academy training platforms using Absorb LMS. The Exodus Road launches TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. training to empower people in fight against human trafficking. TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil features eight, anti-trafficking, training modules for Brazilian law enforcement.

Using Absorb LMS, The Exodus Road launched the TraffickWatch Academy training platforms to help viewers understand human trafficking and how they can combat it.

The ability to provide free, digital training platforms to help our police partners and the public better understand and combat human trafficking is monumental.” — Laura Parker, the CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road