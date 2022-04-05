Altered Horizon the Third Book in the Course Correction Sci-Fi Series is Set to Release on April 12

Altered Horizon Briley & Baxter Publications

The total story of the Order seemed to be unfinished to me so in Altered Horizon the human race has reached a point where it doesn’t need guidance from the Order anymore...” — Richard Cutler

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the release of Altered Horizon, the sequel science-fiction novel in the Course Correction series from author and engineer Richard Cutler. Altered Horizon is available for preorder on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Following the heroic efforts of the United Nations Stellar Commission (UNSC) in Carbon Neutral, readers rejoin the interstellar journey. In Altered Horizon humanity has mastered space travel, conquered immense interstellar distances with wormholes gates, and discovered new worlds, all while secretly guided by an ancient Order. But after early successes, ongoing problems on Earth have kept the Star Ship Fleet in a holding pattern awaiting further instructions.

Then, in 2147, the UNSC decides to launch a series of new and exciting missions with the primary goal of setting up a colony and wormhole gate on one of the planets orbiting Alpha Centauri. Led by a mixture of experienced and not-so-experienced space Admirals, the Star Ship Fleet embarks on the mission with high expectations that a true colony for mankind can finally be established.

But the new mission exposes an old and shocking secret - a botched attempt by the Order and the world’s leaders at colonizing another planet years before that left behind humans with no knowledge of Earth. When it becomes clear that the Order has failed to fix the mistakes of the past, it’s up to the best and brightest of humanity to make the right decisions and steer all the species of the galaxy towards a new and better horizon.

“The total story of the Order seemed to be unfinished to me so in Altered Horizon the human race has reached a point where it doesn’t need guidance from the Order anymore, and in fact has reached a level of enlightenment where it can guide others,” said Richard Cutler. “A person can search the horizon in the hope of finding what they might want, but whatever appears alters the view.”

About the Author:

Richard Cutler is an engineer who combines historical events with future possibilities which led to the creation of worlds in his first two books, Course Correction and Carbon Neutral. When Richard isn’t writing, he restores early 1900s automobiles, and goes cruising with his wife, Gini, and their cat, Maggie. Richard lives in a small town in Massachusetts, close to the ocean.

Richard Cutler is available for interviews.

