Architectural LED Products Market was estimated to account for US$ 8,067.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Global architectural LED market, by application type segment, wall washing type sub-segment was accounted for 39.8% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2027.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ Major market players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2018, American Industrial Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm, acquired GE Lighting LLC’s solid-state lighting (SSL) business unit.

➡ Key players in the market are involved in product launch, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Cree Inc., a U.S.-based provider of LED lighting, introduced new High Efficiency (HE) version of XLamp XP-G2 LED.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀:-

Epistar Corporation, GE Lighting LLC, Galaxia, Cree Inc., Cooper Industries PLC, Signify N.V., Philips Lumiled Lighting Company LLC, Verbatim Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, and Samsung Electronics.

Global Architectural LED Products Market, By Product Type:

⁃ Solar

⁃ Conventional

⁃ Lamp

⁃ Strip

⁃ Linear

Global Architectural LED Products Market, By End-use:

⁃ Residential

⁃ Retail

⁃ IT & Telecommunication

⁃ Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

⁃ Commercial

⁃ Media & Entertainment

⁃ Healthcare

⁃ Others (Places of Worship, Government Offices, Museums)

➢ North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

➢ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

➢ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

➢ South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

➢ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

⁃ Market Overview

⁃ Industry’s Global Economic Impact

⁃ Manufacturers’ Global Market Competition

⁃ Revenue (Value) by Region for Global Productions

⁃ By Regions: Global Provisions (Production), Consumption, Export, and Import

⁃ Productions in the World, Revenue (Value), and Price Trends by Type

⁃ Global Market Analysis by Application

⁃ Manufacturing Cost Analysis

⁃ Industrial Chain, Sourcing plan and Downstream Buyers

⁃ Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

⁃ Market Effect Factors Analysis

⁃ Global Architectural LED Products Market Forecast