Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,980 in the last 365 days.

Closure Planned for I-90 Ramps at Route 18 Interchange in Erie County

​The two Interstate 90 ramps at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) will be closed starting April 11, 2022, weather permitting.

The ramp for Route 18 southbound unto I-90 westbound and the I-90 eastbound off ramp to Route 18 southbound are scheduled to be closed through June 30, 2022.  

The closure is needed for work to be completed on the new Route 18 bridge and the adjacent roundabouts.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, go online to www.penndot.pa.gov/I90projects

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Closure Planned for I-90 Ramps at Route 18 Interchange in Erie County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.