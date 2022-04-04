Closure Planned for I-90 Ramps at Route 18 Interchange in Erie County

​The two Interstate 90 ramps at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) will be closed starting April 11, 2022, weather permitting.

The ramp for Route 18 southbound unto I-90 westbound and the I-90 eastbound off ramp to Route 18 southbound are scheduled to be closed through June 30, 2022.

The closure is needed for work to be completed on the new Route 18 bridge and the adjacent roundabouts.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, go online to www.penndot.pa.gov/I90projects.

