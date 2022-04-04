Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market: Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advancement in radiation technology and rising prevalence of cancers is fueling revenue growth in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.

The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on medical technology and governmental support are supporting growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

The latest report on the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

