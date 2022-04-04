Zozulu Adds the GhostBed Product Line To Their Offerings
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Leading providers of custom furniture, Zozulu, announce the addition of GhostBed, an award-winning sleep solutions provider, to the brands featured on their store
Zozulu has again shown their dedication to providing state-of-the-art furniture and home decor to different categories of customers as the brand recently added the GhostBed product line to their offerings. GhostBed is a leading name in the furniture industry, specializing in providing premium quality mattresses, pillows, and other related products at remarkably affordable rates.
The demand for furniture items has undoubtedly grown over the years, with the industry evolving due to the emergence of different brands and their innovative solutions to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients. A recent report by Statista put the size of the global furniture market at $509.8 billion in 2020. It also projected the value of the market to hit $650.7 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand and growing disposable income. However, the figures do not necessarily translate into satisfaction, especially for customers that desire custom solutions due to the generic nature of a majority of the available products. Consequently, Zozulu has been working hard to change this narrative as substantiated by the recent addition of GhostBed to their list of featured manufacturers.
The decision to add GhostBed to their inventory will enable customers of Zozulu to access products from the brand with ease. In addition to ZoZulu’s own product, it also adds to the plethora of manufacturers already featured on the store. The categories of products from GhostBed currently featured on Zozulu include the classic mattress, flex mattress, lux mattress, and adjustable base bed frame, all available in sizes to meet the specific needs of shoppers. Other products are the all-in-one KD foundation, metal box spring and mattress foundation, ghost faux down pillow, and the ghostpillow.
For further information about Zozulu and the range of products from the brand, visit - https://zozulu.com/. Zozulu can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
About Zozulu
Zozulu is an innovative San Diego company that specializes in designing state-of-the-art furniture and customizing it to meet the needs of customers. The company focuses on furniture for hotels, motels, schools and home décor and more, with a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals furnishing the home, hotel, shopping center or office with modern, aesthetic and personalized products.
