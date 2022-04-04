Geospatial Analytics Market: Latest Industry Status and Future Growth Outlook 2021 To 2028 | ESRI, Precisely, Fugro N.V.

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Geospatial Analytics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Geospatial Analytics Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Geospatial Analytics industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.

For instance, in March 2018, Esri and Microsoft launched Geospatial AI in Azure. Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.

Some major companies in the market report include ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global geospatial analytics market based on component, solution, application, deployment type, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, ESRI added a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner and for ArcGIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro, as part of June 2020 update.

In June 2020, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub with an aim to boost the process of analytic automation. This system enables organizations to transform the analytic process digitally to drive business and achieve societal outcomes.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contributor in 2020 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key players in the region. Availability of advanced systems and modernized research facilities in countries in the region is also driving market growth. Rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information is another factor driving market growth.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Geospatial Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Geospatial Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Geospatial Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Geospatial Analytics Market by 2028?

