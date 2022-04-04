Product Information Management Market Top Players, Emerging Trends, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product information management market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. In addition, increasing pressure on distributors to provide more informative and functional B2B online customer experience that includes high-quality product information is expected to continue to drive adoption of product information management systems going ahead.

Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems. Rising need to manage increasing volumes of product data owing to steady growth in e-Commerce and retail businesses has resulted in rising adoption of product information management systems.

The Global Product Information Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Product Information Management Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Product Information Management industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Some major companies in the market report include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Winshuttle, which is the leader in data management and process automation software, announced a partnership with ABBY, which is the leader in Intelligent Document Processing. The partnership is expected to help enterprises transform their strategic processes to digital and deliver “Inbox to SAP.”

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a cloud-based solutions in information storage is expected to drive growth of the product information management market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Product Information Management Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Emergen Research has segmented the global product information management market on the basis of offering, deployment, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Energy Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

