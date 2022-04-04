Author Nwanganga Shields Serves a Story of Being Reborn
Different nations have their own traditions and beliefs. In Eastern Nigeria, the Arochukwu people have this long-standing belief about the afterlife. They believe that death is not an ending but a suspension and the departed will be reborn in the next generation either to re-live the past life or a better one. In the new release from author Nwanganga Shields entitled "Coming Back," she offers a story of reincarnation, one that is based on the belief of the Arochukwu people.
Nwanganga Shields was born and raised in Nigeria. As fate would have it, she moved overseas to the United States when her husband’s job required the transfer. An economist, she held a position at the World Bank until her retirement. She now focuses her energy on writing and has published several works with her Nigerian heritage serving as the backdrop. She lives in Maryland and has four grown children.
Coming Back tells the story of Achi, a house slave at the start of the 20th century, and Clint, his grandson living in the present. Born in America, Clint has a shot at a better life compared to his ancestors. Following the Arochukwu belief, Achi is reborn as Clint. Experiencing flashbacks showing the difficulties of his grandfather’s previous life, he learns more and more about his family history. Initially rattled and confused, he learned what these dreams and flashbacks mean. Witnessing the challenges of the hard life his grandfather had to endure in his lifetime, Clint now uses them as motivation to make a better life for himself, and for his grandfather.
At once intriguing and engaging, "Coming Back" will keep readers hooked until the end. Get a copy today from Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
