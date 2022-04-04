Lane Restrictions Thursday on Route 641 (Trindle Road), Middlesex Township, Cumberland County

Inspection planned for I-81 bridges over Route 641

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County will encounter lane restrictions this week on Route 641 (Trindle Road) at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County. Traffic will be restricted on Route 641 so the I-81 bridges can be inspected with a bucket truck.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, April 7.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the westbound side, then switch to the eastbound side.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

