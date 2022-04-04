Work to Begin to Improve US 222 in Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township, Berks County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work is scheduled to begin on a project to improve US 222 between Reading Boulevard and Paper Mill Road in Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township, Berks County.

Work on the project includes roadway milling, concrete patching, paving, bridge preventive maintenance, guide rail updates, tree clearing, and pavement markings.

Starting Wednesday motorists should expect traffic lane restrictions on this section of US 222 during the project and can visit www.511PA.com to check for traffic delay information. Updates will be provided for specific restrictions and whenever traffic patterns change.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, Pa., is the general contractor on the $13.2 million project that is anticipated to be complete in November 2022.

This section of US 222 has an average daily traffic volume of 28,712 vehicles northbound and 29,156 vehicles southbound at Reading Boulevard, and 41,168 vehicles northbound and 45,642 vehicles southbound at Paper Mill Road.

