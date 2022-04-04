Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:14 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim with a wooden stick. The suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, 39 year-old Anthony Israel, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery of an Establishment.