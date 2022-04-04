Maryland-based Author Pens A Multi-racial Love Story Entitled A Tear and A Smile
Nwanganga Shields offers a romance fiction tackling societal issues with her book A Tear and A SmileTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nwanganga Shields presents a romantic fiction with her book A Tear and A Smile, the story of Clint, a young criminal lawyer, who falls in love with a girl named Cece. However, this isn’t the regular boy-meets-girl tale—it is one that touches on pressing societal issues like racism, cultural bias, and family concerns.
“Modern-day courtship is hard enough already, since it often involves the demands of two careers. When this courtship is between a multiracial couple, it's much more complicated. This isn't just a romance but also a story of how racism begins and is passed down in a family, and what it takes to break the cycle.”, an Amazon customer reviews about "A Tear and A Smile."
Clint and Cece’s story tugs at the heartstrings of every reader, bringing a whole new set of emotions through every page. Like an onion peeled layer after layer, Shields’ A Tear and A Smile is a perfectly peppered book for those who seek a seemingly classic passionate novel with a bittersweet backstory—a backstory worth fighting for in the name of love.
Born and raised in Nigeria, author Nwanganga Shields currently resides in Maryland. Although now widowed, she has been blessed with four grown children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Shields enjoys reading and calls Orphan Pamuk an inspiration for “writing about every ordinary people’s life.”
More than just a love story, "A Tear and A Smile" makes readers realize that there is more to life than pursuing potential loved ones. It is all a matter of taking the risk. This book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital platforms!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other