Lane closures on southbound I-380 in Black Hawk County to begin Monday, April 11

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 4, 2022 – A hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project on southbound Interstate 380 from Jesup (exit 55) to U.S. 20 in Black Hawk County will require lane closures beginning on Monday, April 11, until mid-September, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office. 

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us

