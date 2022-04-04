PHILIPPINES, April 4 - Press Release April 4, 2022 Solar Power to Cut Gov't P40B Electricity Bill, Create Jobs - TESDAMAN The government will be "saving billions, educating millions, employing thousands" should it equip its buildings, including schools, with solar power systems, Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva said today. Villanueva made the call as he noted the big jump in the government's electricity bill, from P34.58 billion in 2017 to P40.06 billion in 2019. "To put this in perspective, the P40.06 billion is 21 times bigger than the government's subsidy to the Philippine Heart Center this year," Villanueva said. The P5.5 billion surge in the government's electricity bill in just two years "should jolt us into finding cheap and clean energy sources," according to the senator. As a tropical country, Villanueva said there "there is more sun in the Philippines," citing the Department of Energy's report that the average solar radiation ranges from 128-203 watts per square meter. This is equivalent to a potential power generating capacity of 4.5-5.5 kWh per square meter daily, the senator explained. "Going solar will spare the country from oil price shocks, like the one triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said. Tapping this "locally abundant clean source of energy" will also be the country's contribution to the global fight against climate change, the senator added. He then urged the government to invest, for a fraction of the hundreds of billions it borrows for big infrastructure projects, on solar power, "the low hanging fruit that yields high returns." The chair of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Management said that thousands of jobs will be created by pivoting to solar power. "A government solar power program will create more jobs for Filipinos. This could be part of the government's employment recovery plan to recuperate from the effects of the pandemic," he said. One candidate for installation of solar photovoltaic systems are schools, either on rooftops or on the ground, Villanueva said. "This will hit many birds with one stone. First, it can power science and tech-voc equipment. Second, it can serve as a hands-on science laboratory. Third, it can create community employment. Fourth, it is a model that shows how solar power works," the senator said. Villanueva previously pushed for solar power projects during his stint as Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Some of his initiatives are the establishment of the Green Innovation Technology Center at the TESDA Central Office, and the implementation of training programs for photovoltaic systems design, installation, and servicing. The senator added that micro, small, and medium enterprises in the renewable energy industry can be capacitated under Republic Act No. 11230 or the Tulong Trabaho Law. Villanueva is the principal sponsor and principal author of the said law. Around 58.2 percent of the country's power generation is still reliant on fossil fuels, largely from coal. In contrast, solar and wind feed only 3.7 percent to the grid. Solar Power, Bawas sa P40B Gastos sa Kuryente ng Gobyerno, Gagawa pa ng Trabaho - TESDAMAN Iminungkahi ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva na pag-aralan ng pamahalaan ang pag-install ng mga solar panel sa mga gusali nito at pampublikong paaralan. "Kung magkakaroon po ng solar power program ang gobyerno, makakatipid tayo ng bilyong-bilyong piso, makapagpa-aral tayo ng milyon-milyong estudyante, at makakalikha tayo ng libo-libong trabaho," sabi ng senador. Ito ang panawagan ni Villanueva nang mapuna ng senador na tumaas ang gastos sa kuryente ng pamahalaan, na P40.06 bilyon noong 2019 mula sa P34.58 bilyon noong 2017. "Kung tutuusin po, ang P40 bilyon ay 21 beses na mas malaki kesa sa gastos ng pamahalaan sa Philippine Heart Center ngayong taon," sabi ni Villanueva. Sinabi rin ng senador na dapat magising na ang gobyerno para maghanap ng mas mura at mas malinis na panggagalingan ng kuryente dahil sa P5.5 bilyong pagtaas sa gastos nito. Dagdag ni Villanueva na "there's more sun in the Philippines", base sa ulat ng Department of Energy na ang average solar radiation ay nasa 128-203 watts per square meter. Katumbas nito ang paglikha ng 4.5-5.5 kWh per square meter kada araw, paliwanag ng senador. Ayon kay Villanueva, mapoprotektahan din ng solar energy ang bansa mula sa epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, gaya ng idinulot ng paglusob ng Russia sa Ukraine. Kontribusyon na rin ng bansa sa pandaigdigang kampanya laban sa climate change ang paggamit ng solar energy, na locally abundant at isang clean energy source, sabi ng senador. Hinimok din ni Villanueva na mamuhunan ang gobyerno sa solar power mula sa pondong para sa mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura. Ayon sa chair ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Management, makakalikha rin ang gobyerno ng libo-libong trabaho mula sa solar power projects. "Maraming pong mabibigyan ng hanapbuhay kung magkaroon ng solar power program ang pamahalaan. Magiging bahagi ito ng plano nating paglikha ng maraming trabaho para makabangon tayo sa pandemya," aniya. Sinabi ng senador na mainam na kabitan ng solar photovoltaic systems ang mga pampublikong paaralan. "Marami po itong malulutas. Una, magagamit ito ng equipment para sa pagtuturo ng science at tech-voc. Pangalawa, para na rin itong hands-on science laboratory. Pangatlo, nagbibigay ito ng trabaho para sa lokal na pamayanan. Panghuli, nagbibigay tayo ng halimbawa kung paano gumana ang solar power," sabi ni Villanueva. Nagsulong si Villanueva ng mga proyektong solar power noong siya ay Director General ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Kabilang dito ang pagtatayo ng Green Innovation Technology Center sa TESDA Central Office, at ang implementasyon ng training programs para sa photovoltaic systems design, installation, and servicing. Sinabi rin ng senador na maari ring matulungan ang mga micro, small, and medium enterprises sa renewable energy industry sa pamamagitan ng training sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11230 o Tulong Trabaho Law. Si Villanueva ang principal sponsor at may-akda ng naturang batas. Kasalukuyang nakaasa sa fossil fuels ang 58.2 porsyento ng power generation ng bansa, at nasa 3.7 porsyento pa lamang ang ambag ng solar at wind energy.