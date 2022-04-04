Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship Congratulates 2021 Recipient Steven Daley

Investment Banker, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist, Brian Joseph Lombardi Announces the 2021 Recipients of His Inaugural Scholarship

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Joseph Lombardi and the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship committee have proudly announced the second recipient of the 2021 scholarship cycle. Steven Daley of Texas Tech is not only a top student boasting a 4.0 GPA but is also involved in several extracurricular activities. He works full-time in cardiovascular clinical research and volunteers weekly at a local hospital as part of his commitment to contributing to progress in the field of medicine. The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship committee stated that one of the things that made Steven’s essay standout was how clearly, he narrated his personal growth and development and his position on leadership.“The best way to persuade others to follow is to lead by example. This doesn’t mean a mayor starting construction at a ground-breaking ceremony. It means an individual who silently acts in a way they want others to act. It means a stranger assisting an elderly woman with her groceries without any expectation of payment or recognition. It means a student selflessly tutoring a peer who is struggling in class. It means a friend providing comfort to someone who just lost a pet,” Mr. Daley wrote in his essay.The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur, investment banker, and philanthropist Brian Lombardi. Mr. Lombardi was inspired to create the scholarship by the growing student debt crisis in the United States. It is his hope that through the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship he will be able to make the goal of attaining a college education more accessible for students nationwide.Having always had a love for learning and excellence in education, Mr. Lombardi has obtained numerous financial licenses throughout his professional career, including his Series 7, Series 63, Series 24, and Series 2-15. "As the Senior Vice President at iBankers Direct, My focus is making sure all of our cliental from High Net-worth individuals, Pension Funds, & Family Offices achieve their goals to complete satisfaction,” Brian Lombardi is quoted saying. I-Bankers is an international boutique Investment bank and leader in Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), that has led and Co-led over $15 Billion in underwriting. Mr. Lombardi is also a dedicated and loving husband and father.Scholarship recipient Steven Daley attributes his leadership skills to his parents and his involvement in the Eagle Scouts from a young age. “Perhaps the most valuable thing I learned is best illustrated by the official slogan: “Do a Good Turn Daily.” This attitude of service was instilled in me at a very young age, both by scouting and by my parents. Both often encouraged me to go to service projects,” Steven stated. He continued on to say, “Service is inseparable from genuine leadership because service by example is the best way to impact widespread change, which is the ultimate goal of leadership. By no means am I a perfect leader or volunteer, but I have learned a lot about leadership and service through my involvement with organizations such as scouting. This has involved projects as minor as raking someone’s leaves and as major as getting my Eagle Scout Award. This was the culmination of more than a decade of work and is the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, earned by only 2% of all scouts.”Mr. Daley also spearheaded a project in which he gathered historical data on a military group that helped found his hometown and constructed a monument to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of that group. Scholarship founder Brian Lombardi said, “Steven truly has the heart of a service leader. He not only exemplifies all the important traits of an effective and committed leader, but he recognizes other leaders’ greatness as well. We are proud to have Steven as one of our scholarship recipients along with Terrilynn Hale. Both of these students are well deserving of the award, and we have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things in the future.”The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship is awards $1,000 annually to students who exemplify leadership qualities both in and out of the classroom. The goal of this award is to assist students by subsidizing a portion of the academic expenses associated with attending college. Founded in 2021 by South Florida entrepreneur, Brian Lombardi, the scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students alike who have shown a commitment to leadership and academic excellence. Additional information on the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship, the award’s eligibility requirements, online applications are available on the official Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship website.