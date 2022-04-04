Paving Project on Route 77 in Crawford County to Soon

​A $2.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Route 77 in Crawford County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include paving of 6.5 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 8 in Bloomfield Township to Spring Street in the Borough of Spartansburg.

Work will include milling and paving, base repairs, drainage and guiderail upgrades, and updated pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin April 18, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of, New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $2,227,454.48, which is to be paid for entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

