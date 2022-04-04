Light Weapons Market Research Report on Current Status, Scope, Trend, Growth and Future Growth Prospects to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Light Weapons Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech light weapons and mobile rocket launchers

The Global Light Weapons Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Light Weapons business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The light weapons market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

The Light Weapons Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Light Weapons industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Light Weapons market along with crucial statistical data about the Light Weapons market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Light Weapons market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Segmental Analysis

The global Light Weapons market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Light Weapons sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light weapons market on the basis of Type, end user, materials, technology and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Pakistan

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Light Weapons market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

