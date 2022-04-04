Continuous Fiber Composites Market Scope, Size, Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for lightweight materials in industrial applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Continuous Fiber Composites market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Continuous Fiber Composites market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Continuous Fiber Composites market.

The continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications. Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is considered as an essential technology for the production of sustainable automotive, aircraft and machinery in the upcoming years, providing an increased manufacturing rate of robust and lightweight parts/components with the ability to be attached without fasteners/holes into cost-effective welded assemblies.

Demand for continuous fiber composite in aircraft manufacturing is a significant factor in driving the continuous fiber composite market demand. A significant percentage of the product is deployed in the production of aircraft structures, including Boeing 737-800 or Airbus A320 that are produced using glass, carbon, and aramid fibers. The continuous fiber composite matrix's primary constituent is low strength and rigidity plastic that holds the fibers in correct alignment and spacing and offers protection from abrasion and other environmental factors.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, Johns Manville announced its advanced composites technology, which comprises the OS-6 series and the innovative CR-6 and NCF-6 series.

Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.

Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset Composite Resins

Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven Fabric

Non-Crimp Fabric

Unidirectional Tape

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Automotive

Power & Energy

Sports & Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Continuous Fiber Composites market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

