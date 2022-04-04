Submit Release
Secretary of State John H. Merrill Addresses William & Mary School of Law

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, April 4, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Recently, Secretary of State John H. Merrill had the pleasure of addressing the 16th Annual Election Law Symposium sponsored by The Election Law Society at the William & Mary School of Law. The topic of the symposium was the future of Voting Rights Act Dilution Claims.

 

 

William & Mary School of Law was founded in 1779 and is widely acknowledged as the first university-affiliated law school in the nation. Secretary Merrill stated, “It was an honor to discuss the future of election administration and our efforts to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat at such a nationally renowned and prestigious institution of higher learning.”

 

 

###

