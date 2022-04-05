Meskan Capital launches fully integrated online marketplace for 1031 real estate investing.
Meskan Capital, a local leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements, recently announced the launch of an online marketplace for accredited investors.
As a thirty-year veteran wealth manager, I make sure that the firms' approach is always client-driven and focused on growth and capital preservation.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Chicago, IL) Meskan Capital, a local leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements, recently announced the launch of an online marketplace for accredited investors. The 1031-eligible properties available in the marketplace may offer an advantage for investors who seek to increase cash flow and potentially build the value of their investment and real estate portfolios. Meskan Capital is committed to providing investors in the greater Chicago area with resources and advisory services for Delaware Statutory Trusts 1031 exchanges.
— Stephen Meskan
"As a thirty-year veteran wealth manager, I make sure that the firms approach is always client-driven and focused on growth and capital preservation. This new online resource provides clients with an integrated solution so they can be fully aware of available opportunities and potential risks involved." said Stephen Meskan, Principal Meskan Capital
About Meskan Capital
Meskan Capital is a regional Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The firms' online platform provides access to offerings via a marketplace of DSTs from sponsor companies specializing in various real estate asset classes. In addition to providing resources for available DST offerings, Meskan Capital offers advisory services for clients currently exploring a 1031 exchange. Please visit https://meskancapital.com/dst-1031-exchange/.
An investment in a DST, and other private placement offerings involve a high degree of risk. You should purchase only if you can afford a loss of some or all of your investment. You should carefully consider the information set forth in “Risks” above and the corresponding section in the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) of the particular offering that you are examining. This type of investment is not suitable for all investors.
DST investments are subject to subject to the various requirements and restrictions of Section 1031 of the United States Internal Revenue Code. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033, and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes; therefore, you should consult your tax and legal professional for details regarding your situation.
There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks and development risks.
Please also note that this opportunity is being presented to you based on your representation to us that you are an accredited investor. The Security and Exchange Commission defines an accredited investor as an individual with either $1 million in net worth (excluding the equity in your principal residence) or net income for the last two years of $200,000 or greater ($300,000 if spouse has income) with a reasonable expectation of such earnings in the current year. If you do not meet this definition of an accredited investor, please notify us immediately and disregard all marketing materials associated with this websites’ contents.
Securities offered through Cabot Lodge Securities, LLC [CLS] Member FINRA / SIPC
Regulation BI & Form CRS Disclosures
Advisory services offered through CL Wealth Management, LLC [CLWM]
200 Vesey Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10281 (212) 388-6200
Meskan Capital is not controlled by or a subsidiary of CLS or CLWM.
Meskan Capital does not provide tax advice or legal advice. Any discussion of taxes herein is for informational purposes. You should consult with an attorney or accountant concerning any tax and/or legal advice.
Stephen Meskan
Meskan Capital
+1 312-667-2935
email us here