Liquid Media CEO Ron Thomson At MIPtv Discussing How It Helps Content Creators to Reach New Audiences Through Blockchain
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR )LOS ANGELES , CA , USA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Media Group’s CEO Ron Thomson will be attending MIPtv in Cannes next week discussing the company’s blockchain infrastructure for IP creators to leverage NFTs to reach their audiences.
Liquid Media Group delivers independence to independents. The business solutions company does so by helping independent filmmakers and studios – from mini to major – grow and succeed on a global level.
Liquid's end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization by empowering IP creators to take their content through the entire production lifecycle by utilizing Liquid’s NFTs, tokenization, and last-mile financing.
MIPtv, the 59th Spring International Television Market, kicks off at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes France from April 4th to April 6th 2022.
Thomson will be at the festival discussing how Liquid Media’s blockchain framework, developed with Eluvio (the blockchain home for crypto content), enables independent producers (IP) and tv content creators to leverage blockchain technology and retain 100% ownership of their content, backed by secure blockchain contracts to control authorized views and transactions.
Liquid Media’s framework allows IP creators to achieve lower-cost, decentralized distribution, access production funding, sell merchandise and other special access experiences. All in all to allow IP creators to broadcast directly to global audiences on their own terms.
Liquid’s CEO Ron Thompson will be interviewed by trade press ahead of the festival as part of their MIPTV 2022 coverage. Thompson will discuss the exciting new partnership and joint venture with Eluvio and how they are harnessing the power of the Blockchain and the profitability of NFT to further assist independent creators to produce high quality television content.
