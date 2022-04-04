Dimeling Bridge Rehabilitation Work to Start April 11

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers about the coming closure and detour for the Dimeling Bridge on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike). The bridge spans Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township. The 244-foot bridge carries an average of more than 650 vehicles each day.

The bridge will remain open when work begins on Monday, April 11. On Monday, April 18, Old Erie Pike will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway). The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish by mid-August.

Work activity will include hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip seal replacement, concrete beam end repairs, paving, guiderail, and miscellaneous items.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $944,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

