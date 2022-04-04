Submit Release
Injured Hiker on Mt. Kearsarge North

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 April 4, 2022

Chatham, NH On Sunday April 3, shortly after 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had sustained a serious head injury at the fire tower on the summit of Mt. Kearsarge North in Chatham. A hiker who saw the subject fall from the fire tower called 911 for assistance. 

Matt Kopyt, 25, from South Portland, Maine, was hiking Mt. Kearsarge with a friend. They had summited Mt. Kearsarge North, and Kopyt climbed to the top of the fire tower to take some photos.  He was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of the tower. Kopyt sustained serious head injuries from the impact of the fall. His hiking companion rendered first aid, and another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911 for assistance.  

Along with Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Fryeburg Fire Rescue, SACO Valley Fire Rescue, North Conway Fire Rescue, and Action Ambulance responded to the call. After speaking to Kopyt’s hiking companion and determining that his condition was worsening and potentially life threatening, responders called for the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit for extraction and transport.

The Army National Guard Aviation Unit responded with a medivac helicopter and was able to extract Kopyt with a hoist and jungle penetrator from the summit of Mt. Kearsarge North. Kopyt was extracted at 3:45 p.m. and transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.  Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and for constantly changing weather conditions. Leave plenty of time and bring dedicated equipment even on short hikes. For more information please visit http://www.hikesafe.com.

