Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,830 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Denounces SCO­TUS Nom­i­nee Ketan­ji Brown Jack­son for Her Soft Treat­ment of Crim­i­nals Who Pos­sess, Pub­lish, Pro­duce Child Porn

Attorney General Paxton is leading a coalition of attorneys general in opposing Biden’s nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. AG Paxton and his colleagues' objections are based in Judge Jackson’s decades-long, unconscionable leniency toward criminals who possess, publish, and produce child images of child rape. 

To read the letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Denounces SCO­TUS Nom­i­nee Ketan­ji Brown Jack­son for Her Soft Treat­ment of Crim­i­nals Who Pos­sess, Pub­lish, Pro­duce Child Porn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.