Recovery Ways Introduces Omega West – Bringing Together The Best Of Tech Addiction & Mental Health To Utah And The West

Tech Addiction & Mental Health Healing - Omega West At Recovery Ways

Formed to address the explosive epidemic of tech addiction and mental health disorders being found in record numbers today

As a nation, during the past 24 months, we have experienced a dramatic increase in substance use, overdoses, and suicides. Access to high quality, high value care is of vital importance.” — Jaime Vinck, CEO Recovery Ways

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery Ways Introduces Omega West – Bringing Together The Best of Tech Addiction and Mental Health Healing to Utah and The WestRecovery Ways has been recognized as a trusted partner with a legacy of providing high-value, high quality, clinical care for over a decade. As a Platinum provider and Center of Excellence with Optum and honored National Provider Partner with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the bar for quality is high. Our evidence-based programs are delivered across the entire continuum of care to improve and restore quality of life for individuals and their families.The Recovery Ways Family of Programs, that was established in 2021, consists of Texas based Omega Recovery, Stuart J. Nathan P.hD., & Associates, Washington based Breakthrough Recovery, Colonial Clinic, Alpine Recovery, Recovery Ways Idaho, and Recovery Ways Nevada.In order to address the explosive epidemic of tech addiction and mental health disorders found in record numbers, Recovery Ways has combined forces with Omega Recovery to bring the country’s top program specializing in Tech addiction and Co-Occurring Mental Health disorders to the Western States.It is an honor to introduce Omega West, a premier technology addiction and mental health treatment program that combines the powerful research and programming for tech addiction by Dr. Kardaras with the incredibly successful and supportive residential environment of Recovery Ways. Dr. Kardaras is considered a leading expert on gaming, and digital addiction and is the author of “Glow Kids” (St. Martin’s Press, 2016), the seminal book on the clinical, neurological, and sociological aspects of technology addiction (smart phones, video games, social media, etc.).“Humans simply weren’t genetically designed for technologically driven 21st century living; we weren’t meant to be sedentary, screen-staring, lonely and meaning-devoid beings. Unfortunately, this modern way of life runs counter to our primal needs for human connection, physical activity and a sense of meaning and purpose in our lives. Because of that, we have a modern mental health pandemic with the highest recorded rates of depression, suicide, addiction, loneliness, overdose, anxiety, and ADHD. And Covid only made all these dynamics much worse. Yet most cookie-cutter treatment programs don’t really understand these issues, nor how to treat them. At Omega Recovery, we not only understand these complex issues, but we’ve developed the best clinical program to treat them.”-Dr. Kardaras, Founder of Omega Recovery, Psychologist,National Speaker & Author on Tech AddictionJaime Vinck, CEO stated, “As a nation, during the past 24 months, we have experienced a dramatic increase in substance use, overdoses, and suicides. The Recovery Ways Family of Programs is committed to doing our part to bring more accessible high quality, high value care to those who struggle.”The Recovery Ways Family of Programs is a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio Company. Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services and caring for aging populations. For more information, please contact Jaime Vinck at jvinck@recoveryways.com

Announcing The Best Of Tech Addiction & Mental Health Healing - Omega West At Recovery Ways