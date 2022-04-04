Digital Radiography Market 2025 : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Digital radiography market is expected to witness a rapid growth, owing to rise in incidence of sports-related injuries and cancer.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Digital Radiography Market by Application (General Radiology, Dental Application, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Others), Technology (Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography), Portability (Retrofit Digital X-ray System, New Digital, and X-ray System), and End User (Diagnostic Centre and Hospital): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global digital radiography detectors market is expected to witness a rapid growth, owing to rise in incidence of sports-related injuries and cancer. At present, many patients, especially in developing nations are undergoing image testing every year. Apart from that, the number of geriatric population is increasing, which is expected to drive the demand for digital radiography detectors in the years to come. This is attributed to the fact that elderly people are highly prone to suffer from age-related diseases, thus adding to the need for conducting various radiographic tests. In addition, leading players are focusing more on introducing new technologies especially for C-arms and fluoroscopy devices among end users, thus contributing toward the growth of the overall market.

The key market players active in the market are, Canon Inc, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Konica Minolta, Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, and Agfa Gevaert.

Digital Radiography MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

• General Radiography

• Chest Imaging

• Orthopedic Imaging

• Cardiovascular Imaging

• Dental Application

• Fluoroscopy

• Mammography

• Others

By Technology

• Computed Radiology

• Direct Radiology

By Portability

• Retrofit Digital X-ray System

• New Digital X-ray System

By End User

• Diagnostic Centre

• Hospital

The Digital Radiography Market is analysed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

