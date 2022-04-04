Submit Release
NEBRASKA WORLD LANGUAGE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS RECOGNIZED

April 4, 2022

The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods.,” said Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar Nathan Walther. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”

For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.

 

 

High Honors

 

CHINESE LANGUAGE LEARNING
Carmen Vega Garcia

Chinese Novice (Levels 1&2)

Omaha South Magnet High School

Gao Min Palmer, Teacher

 

 Ky Thai

Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Buke High School (Omaha)

Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher

 
Diana Tran

Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Burke High School

Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher

 

 Alyssa Betancourt

Chinese Level 5, AP, IB

Omaha South Magnet High School

Gao Min Palmer, Teacher

 
Ta’tiyona Copeland

Chinese Level 5, AP, IB

Burke High

Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher

 

  
FRENCH LANGUAGE LEARNING
Carina Hernández

French Novice (Levels 1&2)

Omaha North High Magnet School

Margarita Fernandez DeBlas, Teacher

 

 Keoni Anding

French Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Omaha Central High School

Micah Ringlein, Teacher

 
Aiden Whalen

French Level 5, AP, IB

Omaha Central High School

Micah Ringlein, Teacher

 

  
GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Bethany Miller

German Novice (Levels 1&2)

Fremont High School

Brenda Schiermeyer, Teacher

 

 Marisa Powell

German Novice (Levels 1&2)

Millard North High School

Wendy Brennan, Teacher

 
Ryan Wagner

German Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Bellvue East High School

Rae Fahrlander, Teacher

 

Allan Muinov

German Level 5, AP, IB

Millard North High School

Jason Pitt, Teacher

 Alida Grobbelaar

Millard North High School

Wendy Brennan

 

 

LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Nathan Walther

Latin Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Bellevue West High School

Leslie Hooper, Teacher

 
SPANISH LANGUAGE LEARNING
Sophia Finlay

Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)

Elkhorn North Ridge Middle School

Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, Teacher

 

 Nayelie Castillo

Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)

Cozad Community Schools

Daniel Revelo, MS, Teacher

 
Taem Harb

Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)

Elkhorn North High School

Tomi Connelly, Teacher

 

 Alexander Werner

Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)

Mullen High School

Dominique Werner, Teacher

 
Ella Goeke-Schulte

Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

West Holt Public Schools

Danielle Kuchar, Teacher

 

 Adriana Guiterrez

Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Waverly High School

Tiffany Dalton, Teacher

 
Sophia Tegels

Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Conestoga Junior Senior High school

Rebecca Spangler, Teacher

Rachel Simmons-Pope

Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Omaha Central High School

Melissa Kuskie, Teacher
   
Faith Husband

Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)

Freeman High School

Danielle Fulcher, Teacher

 

 Noah Christensen

Spanish Level 5, AP, IB

Millard North High School

Theresa Jensen, Teacher
Viridiana Gonzalez

Heritage/ Spanish for Spanish Speakers

South Sioux City High School

Ramsey Fitzsimmons, Teacher

Elise Smith

Spanish Level 5, AP, IB

Westside High School

Jennifer Paskach, Teacher

 

 

 

 

Honors

 

CHINESE LANGUAGE LEARNING
Nathaniel Richardson

Beverage Magnet Middle School

Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher

 Maria Diego-Mateo

Omaha South Magnetic School

Gao Min Palmer

 Suong Tran

North Star High School

Coral Su, Teacher

 

FRENCH LANGUAGE LEARNING
Vivian Dauner

Beveridge Magnetic Middle School

Lauren Bartles, Teacher

 

   Joseph Klnsela

Omaha North High Magnetic School

Margarita Fernandez DeBlas, Teacher
 

GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Fiona Bryant

Omaha Central

Erica Meyer, Teacher

 Katryna Boelter

Millard North High School

Wendy Brennan

 Maizie Schaffart

Millard North High School

Jason Pitt
 

LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Alyssa Lutzow

Millard North High School

Julia Kolander, Teacher

  

 

 

 
 

SPANISH LANGUAGE LEARNING
Addison Burdorf

Alfonza W. Davis Middle School

Catherine Scurlock, Teacher

 Alexandra Howell

Fillmore Central High School

Janelle Steig, Teacher

 

 Lily Korth

Ponca High School

Jill Camargo, Teacher
Lauren Hills

York High School

Sam Due, Teacher

 Remy Berlowitz

Waverly High School

Cass Didier, Teacher

 Brandon Johnson

Beadle Middle School Emily Tylor, Teacher

 
Adidison Steward

Ponac High School

Jill Camargo, Teacher

 Jace Grunden

Maywood High School

Javier Martinez, Teacher

 Abigail Boatright

Falls City Public School

Jim Robidoux, Teacher

 
Hailey Phipps

Mullen High School

Dominique Werner, Teacher

Howrra Al-Robaie

Lincoln North Star High School

Kristi Molina, Teacher

 

 Asa Sizer

Arthur county high school Kelly garcia, Teacher
Matthew Lentz

Ponca High School

Jill Camargo, Teacher

 Genesis Acosta

Lexington High School

Diego Gamero, Teacher

 Alizangela Lopez Lima

crete middle school

Betty Diaz, Teacher

 

You just read:

