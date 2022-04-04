NEBRASKA WORLD LANGUAGE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS RECOGNIZED

News Release
April 4, 2022
The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.
The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.
“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods.,” said Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar Nathan Walther. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”
For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.
|
High Honors
CHINESE LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Carmen Vega Garcia
Chinese Novice (Levels 1&2)
Omaha South Magnet High School
Gao Min Palmer, Teacher
|
Ky Thai
Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Buke High School (Omaha)
Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher
|
Diana Tran
Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Burke High School
Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher
|
Alyssa Betancourt
Chinese Level 5, AP, IB
Omaha South Magnet High School
Gao Min Palmer, Teacher
|
Ta’tiyona Copeland
Chinese Level 5, AP, IB
Burke High
Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher
|FRENCH LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Carina Hernández
French Novice (Levels 1&2)
Omaha North High Magnet School
Margarita Fernandez DeBlas, Teacher
|
Keoni Anding
French Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Omaha Central High School
Micah Ringlein, Teacher
|
Aiden Whalen
French Level 5, AP, IB
Omaha Central High School
Micah Ringlein, Teacher
|GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Bethany Miller
German Novice (Levels 1&2)
Fremont High School
Brenda Schiermeyer, Teacher
|
Marisa Powell
German Novice (Levels 1&2)
Millard North High School
Wendy Brennan, Teacher
|
Ryan Wagner
German Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Bellvue East High School
Rae Fahrlander, Teacher
Allan Muinov
German Level 5, AP, IB
Millard North High School
Jason Pitt, Teacher
|
Alida Grobbelaar
Millard North High School
Wendy Brennan
|LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Nathan Walther
Latin Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Bellevue West High School
Leslie Hooper, Teacher
|SPANISH LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Sophia Finlay
Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)
Elkhorn North Ridge Middle School
Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, Teacher
|
Nayelie Castillo
Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)
Cozad Community Schools
Daniel Revelo, MS, Teacher
|
Taem Harb
Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)
Elkhorn North High School
Tomi Connelly, Teacher
|
Alexander Werner
Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)
Mullen High School
Dominique Werner, Teacher
|
Ella Goeke-Schulte
Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
West Holt Public Schools
Danielle Kuchar, Teacher
|
Adriana Guiterrez
Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Waverly High School
Tiffany Dalton, Teacher
|
Sophia Tegels
Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Conestoga Junior Senior High school
Rebecca Spangler, Teacher
|
Rachel Simmons-Pope
Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Omaha Central High School
Melissa Kuskie, Teacher
|
Faith Husband
Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4)
Freeman High School
Danielle Fulcher, Teacher
|
Noah Christensen
Spanish Level 5, AP, IB
Millard North High School
Theresa Jensen, Teacher
|
Viridiana Gonzalez
Heritage/ Spanish for Spanish Speakers
South Sioux City High School
Ramsey Fitzsimmons, Teacher
|
Elise Smith
Spanish Level 5, AP, IB
Westside High School
Jennifer Paskach, Teacher
|
Honors
CHINESE LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Nathaniel Richardson
Beverage Magnet Middle School
Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher
|
Maria Diego-Mateo
Omaha South Magnetic School
Gao Min Palmer
|
Suong Tran
North Star High School
Coral Su, Teacher
|
FRENCH LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Vivian Dauner
Beveridge Magnetic Middle School
Lauren Bartles, Teacher
|
Joseph Klnsela
Omaha North High Magnetic School
Margarita Fernandez DeBlas, Teacher
|
GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Fiona Bryant
Omaha Central
Erica Meyer, Teacher
|
Katryna Boelter
Millard North High School
Wendy Brennan
|
Maizie Schaffart
Millard North High School
Jason Pitt
|
LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Alyssa Lutzow
Millard North High School
Julia Kolander, Teacher
|
|
SPANISH LANGUAGE LEARNING
|
Addison Burdorf
Alfonza W. Davis Middle School
Catherine Scurlock, Teacher
|
Alexandra Howell
Fillmore Central High School
Janelle Steig, Teacher
|
Lily Korth
Ponca High School
Jill Camargo, Teacher
|
Lauren Hills
York High School
Sam Due, Teacher
|
Remy Berlowitz
Waverly High School
Cass Didier, Teacher
|
Brandon Johnson
Beadle Middle School Emily Tylor, Teacher
|
Adidison Steward
Ponac High School
Jill Camargo, Teacher
|
Jace Grunden
Maywood High School
Javier Martinez, Teacher
|
Abigail Boatright
Falls City Public School
Jim Robidoux, Teacher
|
Hailey Phipps
Mullen High School
Dominique Werner, Teacher
|
Howrra Al-Robaie
Lincoln North Star High School
Kristi Molina, Teacher
|
Asa Sizer
Arthur county high school Kelly garcia, Teacher
|
Matthew Lentz
Ponca High School
Jill Camargo, Teacher
|
Genesis Acosta
Lexington High School
Diego Gamero, Teacher
|
Alizangela Lopez Lima
crete middle school
Betty Diaz, Teacher