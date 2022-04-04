NEBRASKA WORLD LANGUAGE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS RECOGNIZED

News Release

April 4, 2022

The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods.,” said Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar Nathan Walther. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”

For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.

High Honors CHINESE LANGUAGE LEARNING Carmen Vega Garcia Chinese Novice (Levels 1&2) Omaha South Magnet High School Gao Min Palmer, Teacher Ky Thai Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Buke High School (Omaha) Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher Diana Tran Chinese Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Burke High School Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher Alyssa Betancourt Chinese Level 5, AP, IB Omaha South Magnet High School Gao Min Palmer, Teacher Ta’tiyona Copeland Chinese Level 5, AP, IB Burke High Ching Yuk Lam, Teacher FRENCH LANGUAGE LEARNING Carina Hernández French Novice (Levels 1&2) Omaha North High Magnet School Margarita Fernandez DeBlas, Teacher Keoni Anding French Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Omaha Central High School Micah Ringlein, Teacher Aiden Whalen French Level 5, AP, IB Omaha Central High School Micah Ringlein, Teacher GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING Bethany Miller German Novice (Levels 1&2) Fremont High School Brenda Schiermeyer, Teacher Marisa Powell German Novice (Levels 1&2) Millard North High School Wendy Brennan, Teacher Ryan Wagner German Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Bellvue East High School Rae Fahrlander, Teacher Allan Muinov German Level 5, AP, IB Millard North High School Jason Pitt, Teacher Alida Grobbelaar Millard North High School Wendy Brennan

LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING Nathan Walther Latin Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Bellevue West High School Leslie Hooper, Teacher SPANISH LANGUAGE LEARNING Sophia Finlay Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2) Elkhorn North Ridge Middle School Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, Teacher Nayelie Castillo Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2) Cozad Community Schools Daniel Revelo, MS, Teacher Taem Harb Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2) Elkhorn North High School Tomi Connelly, Teacher Alexander Werner Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2) Mullen High School Dominique Werner, Teacher Ella Goeke-Schulte Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) West Holt Public Schools Danielle Kuchar, Teacher Adriana Guiterrez Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Waverly High School Tiffany Dalton, Teacher Sophia Tegels Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Conestoga Junior Senior High school Rebecca Spangler, Teacher Rachel Simmons-Pope Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Omaha Central High School Melissa Kuskie, Teacher Faith Husband Spanish Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) Freeman High School Danielle Fulcher, Teacher Noah Christensen Spanish Level 5, AP, IB Millard North High School Theresa Jensen, Teacher Viridiana Gonzalez Heritage/ Spanish for Spanish Speakers South Sioux City High School Ramsey Fitzsimmons, Teacher Elise Smith Spanish Level 5, AP, IB Westside High School Jennifer Paskach, Teacher