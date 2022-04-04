Auburn Teacher, Lisa Coburn Honored with 2022 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award

During their annual spring conference, the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) honored Lisa Coburn for her outstanding contribution to mathematics in the state of Maine with the 2022 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award. This award is given annually to an outstanding educator who demonstrates a commitment to Maine’s mathematical community through dedicated service.

Currently a mathematics coach at Auburn’s Washburn School, Lisa is a leader in math education in Maine. She is a graduate of the Maine Mathematics Coaching Project at UMF, attends and presents at ATOMIM and national mathematics conferences, and is a current member of the ATOMIM Board. She helped plan and implement the “Podcast in Pajamas” sessions and was instrumental in securing Pam Harris as a presenter at both the “Podcasts in Pajamas” and the 2022 ATOMIM Annual Spring Conference.

Her colleagues say the following:

“Lisa works with all the teachers in the building. She is a resource for the staff and is always bringing something new for the teachers to think about and helps them add to their teaching toolbox. Lisa is dedicated to providing students with quality mathematics instruction. Lisa is also working closely with another math coach in the district – helping her as she grows into the math coaching role.”

“When it comes to quality pedagogy, Lisa is the person that comes to mind. She encourages and supports teachers to improve mathematical practices in the classroom and engages students in rich meaningful learning experiences that promote strong mathematicians.”

Congratulations, Lisa Coburn, for all your work in mathematics and mathematics education!

Do you know an outstanding educator who, through dedicated service, has demonstrated a commitment to Maine’s mathematical community? If so, consider nominating them for the 2023 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award by filling out this form. Nominations for the 2023 award close on Friday, January 13, 2023.

To learn more about the award visit: Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award.