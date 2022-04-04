Submit Release
Nominations Are Now Open for 2022 Curriculum Leader of The Year &  2022 Instructional Coach of The Year

Each year, the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) honors two inspiring leaders who bring their passion and dedication to their work in ways that empower others and elevates the work of the Maine education community. Do you know a curriculum administrator or an instructional coach who

  • is a champion of student-centered learning?
  • nurtures collaborative relationships to support student learning?
  • empowers others to grow and share their knowledge?
  • joyfully shares their own knowledge?

Then you might know the next MCLA Curriculum Leader of The Year or MCLA Instructional Coach of The Year!

To learn more about the nomination process, and to nominate a colleague, please visit the CLOY and ICOY page at mainecla.org or email director@mainecla.org for more information.

