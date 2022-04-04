Digital Biomarkers Market Business Opportunities, Key Players, Demand, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Digital Biomarkers Market Size – USD 727.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Biomarkers Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Digital Biomarkers Market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Digital Biomarkers Market .

The global digital biomarkers market is projected to be worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers' market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.

Some major companies in the global market report include AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Digital Biomarkers Market : Competitive Landscape

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The low cost and improved scalability of digital biomarkers based on smartphone apps help in facilitating a prospective wealth of social, behavioral, psychological, and environmental data that were formerly inaccessible.

Recent psychiatric assessment approaches are resource-intensive and consume substantial time for evaluation. Digital biomarkers development is considered to hod immense prospects in allowing time-sensitive, scalable, and affordable assessment of symptom changes and psychiatric diagnosis.

North America held a significant digital biomarker market share in 2091 attributed to the high penetration of smartphones and wearable devices, along with the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, which, in turn, persuades consumers to monitor their vital signs for a better insight into health conditions.

Global Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital biomarkers market on the basis of system component, therapeutic area, end-users, and region:

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Collection Tools

Digital Platforms

Mobile Apps

Desktop-Based Software

Wearable

Biosensors

Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Disease

Sleep and Movement Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Psychiatric Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disease

Respiratory Disease

Diabetes

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Providers

Payers

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

