Neurostimulation Devices Market Future Trends, Applications, Overview, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Forecasts 2027

Neurostimulation Devices Market Size – USD 5.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neurostimulation Devices Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Neurostimulation Devices Market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Neurostimulation Devices Market .

The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices.

Some major companies in the global market report include Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, among others.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson's diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices. Technological advancement in the healthcare infrastructure of several countries through the implementation of intelligent technologies is expected to boost the demand for the devices. Implementation of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence and machine learning is helping in the development of smart neuromodulation, which is most likely to benefit the patients suffering from brain damage.

Neurostimulation Devices Market : Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Neurostimulation Devices Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Electronic Health Records Market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and can power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The spinal cord stimulator segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. The rising need for treating spinal injuries and neuropathic pain is most likely to increase the demand for the Spinal Cord Stimulators across the globe.

Pain management is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.0%. The increasing incidence of chronic and acute pain disorders among patients suffering from neurological disorders is expected to increase the usage of neurostimulation devices for pain management.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The economic development and increasing Healthcare Budgetary Allocation in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices in the region.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Neurostimulation Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

