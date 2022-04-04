Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Mat Witte As a Winner of 2022 Pros to Know Award
This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for others looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
I’m proud to be part of the team that is leading the charge for sustainable, continuous improvement, and I look forward to continuing to drive positive impact on the world through new initiatives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Mathew Witte, Senior Vice President from ORTEC as one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
— Mathew Witte
“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners.”
Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner was announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta.
“While I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition, the credit for this award belongs to the entire ORTEC team. As supply chain organizations continue to face tremendous cost and efficiency challenges today, the need for world-class data science, optimization, and advanced analytics is greater than ever,” said Mathew Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC. “I’m very proud to be part of the team that is leading the charge globally for sustainable, continuous improvement, and I look forward to continuing the push to drive positive impact on the world through many new initiatives to come.”
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
About ORTEC
Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world.
